AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,499 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PID. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $125,000.

PID stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

