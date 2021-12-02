AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.750-$ EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.71.

Shares of AECOM stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.85. 7,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,385. AECOM has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. AECOM’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

