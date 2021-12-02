AeroVironment (AVAV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect AeroVironment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $78.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2,626.67 and a beta of 0.39. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $78.69 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $539,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AeroVironment by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AeroVironment by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

