AEX Gold (LON:AEXG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 31.25 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31.25 ($0.41). 1,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 286,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.41).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 9.95. The firm has a market cap of £55.34 million and a PE ratio of -4.88.

AEX Gold Company Profile (LON:AEXG)

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

