Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Director Howard G. Roberts Acquires 4,202 Shares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Director Howard G. Roberts acquired 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $62,105.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ AFBI opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter.
Affinity Bancshares Company Profile
Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.
