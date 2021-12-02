Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.760-$4.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.01 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.160-$1.180 EPS.

Shares of A traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.82. 10,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.04. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.07.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

