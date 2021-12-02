Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$82.00 to C$80.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines traded as low as C$61.58 and last traded at C$62.08, with a volume of 598142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$63.68.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AEM. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$91.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cormark lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$92.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$67.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$74.61. The firm has a market cap of C$15.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.0100004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 41.78%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

