Agora (NASDAQ:API) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.70

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 31049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Several research firms recently commented on API. Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agora in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Get Agora alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -35.70 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agora by 70.0% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 877,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,833,000 after acquiring an additional 361,407 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 166.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 140,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 87,842 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agora during the second quarter worth approximately $3,315,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Agora by 249.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 299,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Agora by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.