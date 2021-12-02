AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Short Interest Down 31.2% in November

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the October 31st total of 536,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 206.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 26,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.77. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

