AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AIA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $42.13 on Thursday. AIA Group has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

