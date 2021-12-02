AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AIA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $42.13 on Thursday. AIA Group has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66.

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

