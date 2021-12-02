Airsculpt Technologies (AIRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Airsculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $18.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIRS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

