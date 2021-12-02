Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) Trading Down 6.1%

Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.59.

Aker Offshore Wind AS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKOWF)

Aker Offshore Wind AS operates as a deep-water offshore wind developer in Norway and internationally. Its portfolio includes development projects and prospects in South Korea, the United States, Norway, and the United Kingdom with approximately 1.5GW of potential capacity. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

