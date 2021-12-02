Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.870-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $721.70 million-$731.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.91 million.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $79.00 on Thursday. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.99.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.86.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $279,256.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,295 shares of company stock worth $7,559,893. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

