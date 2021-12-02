Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.70.

ALK opened at $46.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.15. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $296,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $762,033 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $55,178,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $1,000,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $48,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

