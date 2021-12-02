Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 2,639 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $44,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,040 shares of company stock worth $398,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.42.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

