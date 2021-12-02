Albion Financial Group UT Has $10.29 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1,348.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,888 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $980,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 25.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $89.75 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $58.14 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

