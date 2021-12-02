Albion Financial Group UT Has $15.28 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.3% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 21,934 shares valued at $2,286,829. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $95.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.96 and its 200-day moving average is $109.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.