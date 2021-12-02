Albion Financial Group UT Has $3.80 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in 3M by 9.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth $311,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $170.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.53 and a 200-day moving average of $190.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.38 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

