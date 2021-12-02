Albion Financial Group UT Sells 1,823 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.3% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Fiserv by 50.0% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 187,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,389,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 36.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.71.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $95.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 21,934 shares worth $2,286,829. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.