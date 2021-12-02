Albion Financial Group UT Sells 404 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,787 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Target were worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birinyi Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 60.5% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $839,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Citigroup raised their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $240.39 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.17. The company has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.