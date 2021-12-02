Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) is Vigilare Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,967 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 2.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000.

AMLP traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.85. 137,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,771. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.50.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

