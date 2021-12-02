Alexander C. Karp Sells 189,695 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 189,695 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $3,976,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PLTR opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.78 and a beta of 6.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,380,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.