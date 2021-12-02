Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.07

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 1732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGS. SVB Leerink began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.76. The company has a market cap of $554.77 million and a P/E ratio of -3.94.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

