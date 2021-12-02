Alina (LON:ALNA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA) shares fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.42 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.43 ($0.25). 14,298 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

The company has a market cap of £4.41 million and a P/E ratio of -17.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Alina Company Profile (LON:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral biologic therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders. Allena’s lead product candidate, reloxaliase, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate levels and commonly associated with kidney stones, chronic kidney disease and other serious kidney disorders.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Alina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.