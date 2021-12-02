Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Allbirds stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. Allbirds has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

