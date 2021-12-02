Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 24870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million.

BIRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

In other news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

