AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

AB opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

