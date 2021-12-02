Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 21,384 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $55.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

