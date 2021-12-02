Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lowered by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,272,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,821.03 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,855.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,689.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

