Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $1,054,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,832.81 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,855.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,689.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

