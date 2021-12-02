Alphacat One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,041.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Alphacat has a market cap of $225,520.64 and approximately $9,041.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00063298 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00071198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00095060 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,502.94 or 0.07957897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,516.17 or 0.99879225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021353 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat launched on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

