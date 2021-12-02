Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.48

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.48 and last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 6362817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $312,845 in the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,221,000 after buying an additional 502,189 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 290,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 54,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after buying an additional 105,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

