Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Receives $68.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.29.

ASGTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altus Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Altus Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of ASGTF remained flat at $$52.71 during trading hours on Friday. Altus Group has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $52.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

