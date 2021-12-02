Amarillo National Bank Cuts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Amarillo National Bank decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.66. 23,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,259. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.61 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.