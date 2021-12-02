Amarillo National Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Amarillo National Bank lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.32. 728,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,135,938. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.