Amarillo National Bank Has $46.29 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,715 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 9.6% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Amarillo National Bank owned 0.21% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $46,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,631,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,488,000 after purchasing an additional 37,849 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,884,000 after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,086,000 after purchasing an additional 53,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,035,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,829,000 after purchasing an additional 105,637 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $147.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,109. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.75. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.03 and a 1 year high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.