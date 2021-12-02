Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Ambac Financial Group worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after buying an additional 42,090 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 108.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 59,651 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,489,000 after buying an additional 144,524 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias acquired 8,300 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 10,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $159,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBC opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.04 million, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.46. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $18.63.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.01) earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.