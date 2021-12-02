Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Issues Earnings Results

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Ambarella updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.86. 4,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,463. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.01. Ambarella has a one year low of $77.06 and a one year high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -151.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.14.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,402 shares of company stock worth $2,577,036. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ambarella stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.90% of Ambarella worth $73,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

