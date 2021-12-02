Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ambarella updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AMBA opened at $204.89 on Thursday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $77.06 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.90 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.14.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,402 shares of company stock worth $2,577,036. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ambarella stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.90% of Ambarella worth $73,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

