Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMBA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.14.

Shares of AMBA opened at $204.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -152.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.01. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $77.06 and a 1-year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,036 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

