Ambu A/S’s (AMBBY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambu A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS AMBBY traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101. Ambu A/S has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

