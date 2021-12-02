American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Trading Down 2.2%

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $34.07. 11,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 8,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Conservative Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

