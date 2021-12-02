American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) CEO Anant Bhalla Sells 10,214 Shares

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AEL traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.28. The company had a trading volume of 280,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,257. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

