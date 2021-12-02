American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AHOTF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.95.

AHOTF stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

