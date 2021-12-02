American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Canaccord Genuity

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.95.

AHOTF stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $3.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

