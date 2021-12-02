American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Research Coverage Started at National Bankshares

National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

HOT.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a C$4.75 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.00.

Shares of HOT.UN opened at C$3.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$303.56 million and a P/E ratio of -11.06. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.00 and a 12-month high of C$4.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.28.

In related news, Director Robert Francis O’neill acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 860,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,441,396.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

