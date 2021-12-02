American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,800 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the October 31st total of 289,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 858,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMYZF opened at 0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.84. American Manganese has a 1-year low of 0.15 and a 1-year high of 2.25.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on American Manganese in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

American Manganese, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects. The firm focuses in recycling lithium ion batteries (LIBS) and minerals needed in the battery and steel manufacturing industry. Its properties include Artillery Peak, Rocher Deboule, and Lonnie & Virgil properties.

