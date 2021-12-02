American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-$28 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

AMSC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,750. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.14. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

