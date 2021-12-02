American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Lowered to $294.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $294.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.14.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $258.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.58 and a 200-day moving average of $275.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

