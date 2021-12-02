Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) PT Lowered to $2.75

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price target dropped by HC Wainwright from $3.25 to $2.75 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 252.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on USAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.04.

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.75. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.46.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 342.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 151.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 225.5% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 14.6% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 198,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 129.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

